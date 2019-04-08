Melrose Sevens: BBC Scotland to broadcast action from Greenyards

The Melrose Sevens attracts 24 teams to the Greenyards

Melrose Sevens Venue: The Greenyards, Melrose Date: Saturday 13 April Kick-off: 13:00 Coverage: Live on the new BBC Scotland channel and the BBC Sport website. Coverage starts from 14:30

Two-time winners London Scottish will make their first Melrose Sevens appearance since 1978 on Saturday.

The USA's Tiger Rugby and Stellenbosch University of South Africa will also be among the 24 teams taking part at the Greenyards.

Defending champions Watsonians are bidding to win the title for a 10th time.

The tournament is the oldest rugby sevens competition in the world, dating back to 1883.

"It is an honour for us to be a part of such an iconic tournament," said London Scottish president Douglas Hardie.

"It is great that in 2019, our 140th year as a club, we will be able to send up a squad to compete against some of the other elite sides at the home of sevens."