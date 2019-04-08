Edinburgh Rugby to continue to play at Murrayfield next season
Edinburgh will continue to play on the international pitch at Murrayfield next season, with work on a new stadium not yet ready to begin.
The Pro14 side received planning permission in September last year for a purpose-built 7,800-seater stadium on the back pitches at Murrayfield.
But they and the council are yet to complete the building warrant process.
"The club and Scottish Rugby remain committed to delivering a new stadium," said a Edinburgh Rugby statement.