Jamie Roberts: Bath still aiming for top four in Premiership

Jamie Roberts (centre) scored Bath's second try in their bonus-point win over Bristol on Saturday

Jamie Roberts insists Bath can still make the Premiership play-offs after their derby victory over Bristol.

Saturday's 26-19 win at Twickenham lifted Bath up to sixth in the table, level on points with Sale and five points behind fourth-placed Harlequins.

"We are a team that wants to be fighting for that top-four spot," centre Roberts told BBC 5 live.

"This Premiership is crazy - the amount of movement in it. So we will keep plugging away."

Bath go to third-placed Gloucester next weekend, before games with Sale, Wasps and then Leicester on the final day of the campaign.

"We have some big games now against teams that are above us," Wales international Roberts said.

"But hopefully this [the win against Bristol] can give a lift to the side."

Game 'could have been last at Twickenham'

Roberts was one of Bath's try-scorers as Todd Blackadder's side avenged the 17-10 defeat at Ashton Gate on the opening night of the season.

The 32-year-old formed an impressive centre pairing with fellow try-scorer Jonathan Joseph, and says he was determined to cherish playing in front of 60,000 people at Twickenham as he enters the twilight of his stellar career.

"I love playing in occasions like this - it is why you play the game - and I'm fortunate at the age of 32 still to be playing in these big games, and I'm very grateful for that," added Roberts, who has won 94 caps for Wales and three for the British and Irish Lions.

"Sometimes when you get to this age you come to stadiums like this and wonder whether it could be your last opportunity to play in big games with big crowds like this.

"So you cherish them and make the most of them, and really enjoy the 80 minutes."