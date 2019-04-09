Welsh Premiership: Cross Keys appeal for £20,000 to finish season

Cross Keys rugby club was formed in 1885

Cross Keys rugby club have launched an appeal to raise £20,000 to help them finish the 2018-19 Welsh Premiership season.

The club say having only two home games between February and May is among the factors contributing to their financial plight.

Cross Keys are third from bottom in Welsh rugby's 16-team second tier.

Two other Premiership clubs - Neath and Pontypridd - have also experienced financial difficulties this season.

In their online appeal, Keys' management committee stated: "All donations will be used to ensure that Cross Keys RFC not only finishes the current season, but will continue to thrive into the future.

"This has been a very tough period for us all. We don't know where we will be next season but we need your help and support to ensure there is rugby played at Pandy Park for years to come."

In January, Neath RFC was handed over to a finance company from former owner Mike Cuddy.

The following month, Pontypridd launched a £100,000 fundraising appeal.

