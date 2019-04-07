Rhys Carre: Cardiff Blues set to lose young prop to Saracens

Cardiff Blues prop Rhys Care was born in Haverfordwest

Cardiff Blues are set to lose Wales Under-20 prop Rhys Carre to Saracens.

The 20-year-old has made 17 appearances for the region since making his debut against Zebre in September 2018.

Former Cardiff Blues and Wales hooker Matthew Rees says it is a blow for the region.

"Saracens will be getting a very good player and it's a massive loss for the Blues because a loose-head of Rhys quality is hard to come by." said Rees.

Blues have already lost Wales record cap holder Gethin Jenkins to retirement this season and Carre was seen as a long-term replacement.

"Rhys has come through the age grade at Cardiff Blues and represented Wales Under-20s," said Rees.

"As a loose-head he is probably young in term of game time but he can work on that.

"There is no better place for him to go and learn your trade in Saracens who are the best team in Europe and he has the opportunity to do that.

"They have been keeping an eye on him and with Mako Vunipola away with the World Cup and have thoughts on bringing in Rhys.

"We want to do our utmost to keep our best talent in Wales but unfortunately he has made that decision to go to Saracens.

"He can make an impact straightaway. He has been doing it off the bench and had quite a bit of game time for Cardiff Blues."

