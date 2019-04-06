Glasgow Warriors 30-7 Ulster: Rennie 'poked a few guys in chest' after Saracens loss

Dave Rennie's Glasgow Warriors are top of Pro14 Conference A after beating Ulster

Glasgow reaped the rewards from "poking a few guys in the chest" in Friday's four-try Pro14 win over Ulster, says head coach Dave Rennie.

Warriors responded to a heavy Champions Cup quarter-final loss to Saracens with a 30-7 victory over the Irish province.

The win kept Rennie's side top of Pro14 Conference A, where they are three points clear of Munster with two regular-season games remaining.

"We know we're a lot better than we performed last week," Rennie said.

"Maybe it's a little bit around mind-set, we'd had a pretty tough week, we'd been poking a few guys in the chest and so on. There was a real determination.

"We know we can score points, but we need to show we can defend, and to only concede seven points and none when we were [playing] into the wind was a great effort."

Warriors travel to defending league and European champions Leinster, who have already secured top spot in Conference B, next Saturday, before a final-day derby with inter-city rivals Edinburgh at Scotstoun.

Leinster are into the Champions Cup quarter-finals and will have a home semi-final in the league, but Rennie hopes they do not rest many of their front-line players for the visit of his side.

"If they put out a good side, that'd be good for us, because if you've got aspirations of winning silverware, you're going to have to face them at some stage and beat them at full strength," the New Zealander added.

"And the depth they've got, they've won a lot of games without their big boys.

"We'll have to win both of them [to top the conference]."