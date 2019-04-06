Scarlets 12-20 Edinburgh: 'Disgusting' first half irks Richard Cockerill

Edinburgh battled back from 12-0 down to beat Scarlets in Llanelli

Edinburgh delivered a "massive" second half after a "pretty disgusting" first 40 minutes in their vital comeback win over Scarlets, says Richard Cockerill.

His side trailed 12-0 at the break.

But Edinburgh scored 20 unanswered second-half points to snatch a victory that keeps them fourth in Pro14 Conference B with two games left.

"[There was] a bit of shouting and encouragement at half-time about what we're about, because that's not Edinburgh rugby," the head coach said.

"That first half is not what we want to be known for. Having had a big week last week in a game we could have won [a 17-13 Champions Cup quarter-final loss to Munster] to that first half was pretty disgusting, really, from us.

"That second half was the complete opposite. What we won't do is paper over the first half with what happened in the second."

Edinburgh are a point behind third-placed Benetton, who drew with Leinster in Dublin later on Saturday, and six ahead of Scarlets, with the top three teams in each conference reaching the play-offs.

They host Ulster on Friday and would leapfrog the province, who are currently second, with victory, before a final-day derby against Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun.

Scarlets take on the bottom side of each conference in Zebre and Dragons, while Benetton's last matches come at home to Munster and away to Zebre.

"To win that second half 20-zip is a massive half of rugby for us as a club because we're not used to being that resilient and coming back and getting those big wins," Cockerill added.

"We're back in on Monday and we'll be happy with the result but we've won nothing and done nothing. We've still got Ulster who are a very good side and then we go to Glasgow. Scarlets have got, on the face of it, two easier games. So there's everything to play for."