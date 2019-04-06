Cardiff beat Llandovery 35-17 to reach WRU National Cup final
Cardiff will meet Merthyr or Pontypool in the WRU National Cup final after they beat Llandovery 35-17 in the first semi-final at Neath's Gnoll home.
Holders Merthyr and Pontypool meet at Eugene Cross Park on Saturday (Scrum V Live, BBC Two Wales, 17:20 BST).
Welsh Premiership leaders Merthyr are favourites to beat Pontypool, who are unbeaten at the top of the third-tier Welsh Championship.
The final is at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Sunday, 28 April.