Rhys Priestland: Wales international agrees new two-year deal with Bath

Bath fly-half Rhys Priestland has won 50 caps for Wales since making his international debut in 2011

Wales fly-half Rhys Priestland has signed a new two-year deal with Bath.

The 32-year-old joined Bath from Scarlets in 2015 and will now stay at the Recreation Ground until at least the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Priestland had previously indicated in January that he would leave the club at the end of the season.

"This has always been an incredibly important contract for me at this stage of my career and I am delighted to be staying," Priestland said.

Priestland, who has not played for Wales since November 2017, has featured in all of Bath's five Premiership games since January, scoring six tries in the process.

In all, he has scored more than 350 points in 74 Premiership appearances for the Somerset club.

Bath head coach Todd Blackadder added: "It is no secret that we have been looking at a couple of specific options. However, this has never diminished the faith we have in Rhys.

"Rhys is an incredibly respected member of our group. We believe we are all building something special here at the club and Rhys has already been, and continues to be, a huge part of that."