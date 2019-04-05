Women's Rugby World Cup: Tough qualifying route for Ireland

The Irish women finished a disappointing eighth when hosting the 2017 World Cup

Ireland women face a difficult qualifying route to reach the 2021 World Cup finals in New Zealand.

Failure to secure a top-seven berth at the last World Cup, which Ireland hosted, cost the team automatic qualification for the first time.

Next year Ireland play Scotland, Italy and the 2020 Rugby Europe Championship winner, with only one nation guaranteed a World Cup spot.

The Irish women suffered a first loss to Italy in this year's Six Nations.

It was a disappointing tournament for Adam Griggs' side, who finished fifth with an away win over Scotland their only victory.

In 2013 the Irish women beat New Zealand in the pool stages to reach the World Cup semi-final.

However, they had a disastrous 2017 World Cup as tournament hosts, losing a seventh-eighth placed play-off to Wales at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.

Next year's World Cup qualification tournament will take place in September.

One final World Cup place will be decided via a new repechage tournament, which will also take place in 2020.

It will comprise the second-placed teams in the Asia, Europe and Oceania regional tournaments, plus the winner of a play-off between South America and the second-placed team from the Africa regional qualifier.