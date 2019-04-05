Tom Savage: Gloucester forward to leave Kingsholm to play in Japan

Tom Savage (centre) joined Gloucester from Hartpury in May 2011

Gloucester forward Tom Savage is leaving the Premiership club at the end of the season to play in Japan.

The 29-year-old lock is one of the Cherry and Whites' longest-serving players, having made nearly 200 appearances since his debut in 2011-12.

Savage, who also captained Gloucester during 2013-14, will join Japanese top-flight club Suntory Sungoliath.

"The set-up at Suntory is extremely highly regarded by everyone I have spoken to," Savage said.

"My decision to leave was the toughest I've had to make to date, but I felt the chance to go and experience something new playing in Japan is an opportunity that isn't given to many.

"I'd like to take the opportunity to thank all the Gloucester Rugby players, staff and supporters who have made my time at the club so incredible.

"To have played as many times as I have, and to have had the honour to captain the team during my time over the last eight seasons, has been a real privilege."