Mike Blair: Coach to take up full-time role with Scotland

Mike Blair has been part of the Scotland set-up since 2017

Mike Blair is to leave the Glasgow Warriors coaching team at the end of the season to take up a full-time position with Scotland.

The former Scotland captain has been assistant coach at Scotstoun since 2016 and started working with the national side in a dual capacity in 2017.

Blair, 37, hopes to finish on "a high" with Glasgow currently leading Conference A in the Pro14.

Glasgow forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys will also be moving on.

It was announced in December that he would be joining Wales after the World Cup.

Blair, capped 85 times as scrum-half, said: "I've really enjoyed my time at Glasgow. The club gave me my first step into senior professional coaching three years ago, allowing me to develop and gain valuable experience.

"I'm proud to have been part of the Warriors set up and have loved working with the players and coaching team here.

"I will then be able to focus my efforts fully on Scotland in preparation for the Summer Tests, Rugby World Cup and through to the 2020 Six Nations."