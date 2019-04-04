Marcelo Bosch: Argentina centre to leave Saracens this summer

Marcelo Bosch came off the bench as Saracens beat Exeter 27-10 in last season's Premiership final at Twickenham

Argentina international Marcelo Bosch will leave Premiership club Saracens at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old centre has featured 130 times for the north London side since joining from Biarritz in 2013.

Bosch has helped Saracens win three league titles and the European Champions Cup in 2016 and 2017.

"I want to remember this time of my life with a smile on my face, and feel blessed to have lived here the past six years," he told the club website.

Bosch, who won 39 caps for the Pumas between 2007 and 2015, added: "It's been magnificent and I'm very grateful.

"I arrived at the age of 29 and if you told me at that time that I would still be here I wouldn't have imagined it.

"It will be sad to leave because when you have made amazing memories then it's hard to let go."