Israel Dagg: New Zealand World Cup winner retires at 30

Israel Dagg scored 26 tries in 66 caps for the All Blacks

Former New Zealand winger Israel Dagg has announced his retirement from rugby at the age of 30 after failing to recover from a knee injury.

The 2011 World Cup winner played 66 Tests for the All Blacks and also won Super Rugby titles with Canterbury Crusaders in 2017 and 2018.

"Unfortunately my dream career has come to an end," said Dagg, who scored 26 international tries.

He was named as one of the five best players at the 2011 tournament.

Dagg scored four tries during the event but missed the 2015 World Cup triumph in England through injury.

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew described Dagg as "one of the greats of our game".

"He was an excitement machine on the rugby field and fans knew when he got the ball in his hands that anything could happen," Tew added.