Scarlets post increased loss of £643,035 for year ending June 2018

Scarlets' Champions Cup sell-out against La Rochelle in March 2018 helped increase their average attendance from 7,000 to 10,000

Scarlets recorded a loss of £643,035 for the year ending 30 June 2018, up from £603,817 the previous year.

According to chairman Nigel Short's report, Scarlets increased business revenue by 30%, all of which he said was "reinvested into rugby".

Short and his fellow benefactors Huw Evans, Glan Wise, Philip Davies and Tim Griffiths wrote off more than £8m of debt for the region.

Scarlets owe £2.6m to Carmarthenshire County Council.

"We are pleased with the results, which are as planned," said Scarlets chief operating officer Philip Morgan.

"We have invested heavily in the playing squad, have posted record attendances and record sponsorship, while hospitality has sold out for most of the season.

"Our funding directors, Huw Evans, Glan Wise, Philip Davies, Tim Griffiths and Nigel Short, have also written off more than £8m of debt and we have a much stronger balance sheet.

"We are very happy with where we are."