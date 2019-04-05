Welsh Rugby Players Association: Chief executive Andries Pretorius to step down from role

Andries Pretorius left Cardiff Blues to join Worcester Warriors in 2014

Ex-Wales and Cardiff Blues back-rower Andries Pretorius is to step down from his role as Welsh Rugby Players Association (WRPA) chief executive.

Pretorius, appointed in March 2017, will leave at the end of the season to complete a PhD in Business Psychology.

South African-born Pretorius won two caps for Wales but was forced into retirement in 2015 by a rare auto-immune condition.

"I have loved the challenges this role has brought," Pretorius said.

The 33-year-old was involved in the Project Reset talks which included changes to a player pay banding system and proposed merger between Ospreys and Scarlets.

He had warned uncertainty arising from proposed changes to the regional rugby structure could lead to numerous players being lost to Welsh rugby.

"I have to commend the work that has been done by all the WRPA staff during such unprecedented times and I know the players are grateful for the support they receive," Pretorius added,