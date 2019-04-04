George Thornton: Glasgow sign Wasps and former Scotland Under-20s prop

George Thornton and Max Malins
George Thornton (left) has featured for Scotland Under-20s

Glasgow Warriors have signed Wasps academy prop George Thornton for next season.

Thornton, 22, has played for Scotland Under-20s and will join fellow new signing Andrew Davidson at Scotstoun next season.

Assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys said: "George is coming to an environment where he can really thrive.

"Zander Fagerson, Jamie Bhatti and D'Arcy Rae have all become internationals whilst playing here."

