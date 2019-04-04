Jamie Roberts: Wales can win 2019 Rugby World Cup

Wales have won three Grand Slams under Warren Gatland

Bath centre Jamie Roberts believes Grand Slam champions Wales can improve and win the World Cup in Japan later this year.

Warren Gatland's side are ranked second in the world after an unbeaten 14 match run that culminated in winning the 2019 Six Nations title.

Roberts believes Wales have not yet reached their full potential.

"I really hope the team grows and finds another gear in Japan and yes they can win the World Cup," said Roberts.

"That is what is exciting is you have another few gears to go. They have won a Grand Slam and I don't think they have played their best rugby yet.

"Wales go to the World Cup full of confidence and being ranked second in the world is some achievement.

"It is just about continuing that momentum and growing it as well because I don't think we saw the best of Wales in attack during the Six Nations.

"There is a lot of rugby to be played before the World Cup and I hope Wales do not have too many injuries.

"Wales play two warm-up games each against England and Ireland which will be full blooded Test matches with players looking to impress."

Jamie Roberts celebrates scoring against Ireland in the 2017 Six Nations

Roberts won the last of his 94 Wales caps in November 2017 and played five Tests for the British and Irish Lions in 2009 and 2013.

The 32-year-old still hopes he can force his way back into the national squad.

"It was a brilliant achievement by the lads and I was just gutted I was not involved and would have loved to have played," Roberts told BBC Radio Bristol.

"It was impressive and great to see some players grow during the tournament. To watch from afar and see the resilience of the group was outstanding.

"To see Wales from where they were down at half-time in the opening game Paris, nobody would have given them to win a Grand Slam from there and the odds would have been long.

"We know the Welsh game is based around a strong defence. coached by Shaun Edwards, and it was fantastic in the Six Nations."