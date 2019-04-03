Brad Barritt: Saracens to monitor captain's ankle injury

Brad Barritt won 26 caps for England between 2012 and 2015

Saracens will monitor captain Brad Barritt this week after scans revealed he has minor ankle ligament damage.

The 32-year-old centre was forced off late on during the 56-27 win over Glasgow in the quarter-finals of the European Champions Cup on Saturday.

However, scans on the problem were "relatively positive".

"The timeline for his return will be determined by how he responds to treatment over the coming week," a statement on the club website said.

Defending Premiership champions Saracens are second in the table, nine points behind leaders Exeter, as they chase a fourth title in five seasons.

The north London club face Munster in the last four of the European Champions Cup on Saturday, 20 April.