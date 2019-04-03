Worcester Warriors: Quest to find fans who used laser device in Harlequins game

Bryce Heem scored Warriors' opening try in Saturday's European Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat by Harlequins

Worcester Warriors are looking to identity four fans who allegedly used a laser device to distract Harlequins players in Saturday's European Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat.

In response to complaints, Warriors have asked for help on their website.

"We have clear CCTV footage which we are making public in the hope other spectators can help identify them," said operations director Peter Kelly.

"We are working closely with Harlequins and Premiership Rugby to investigate."

The club have identified an area in the front row of the East Stand, which were not sold in advance but occupied by four young men.

"We have identified four male spectators who occupied seats in the front row of the central block of the East Stand," he added. "Those seats were unsold which suggests that the four men in question had purchased seats elsewhere.

"If we can do that, and they are found to have used a laser to distract players, then they can expect to receive a lengthy ban.

"Warriors subscribe to rugby's core values, one of which is respect for the opposition. Anyone who behaves in an unsportsmanlike manner is not welcome at Sixways."

This is the second time that Warriors have used video evidence to expose the behaviour of a supporter in less than a fortnight.

A spectator was ejected during the Premiership win over relegation rivals Bristol at Ashton Gate on 24 March after claims that he threw a punch at a female supporter.

The fan at Ashton Gate has been banned by Warriors pending the conclusion of police investigations.

The club say that police are "unlikely to be involved" in Saturday's laser incident.

How did the laser show up?

The green laser beam can be seen shining out from the East Stand at Sixways