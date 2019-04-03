Pietro Ceccarelli: Edinburgh prop signs new one-year deal
- From the section Rugby Union
Edinburgh prop Pietro Ceccarelli has signed a new one-year contract with the Pro14 club.
The Italy international, 27, has made 10 appearances since joining last summer.
"There's a brilliant environment at the club and it's the perfect place to continue my development as a rugby player," he said.
Head coach Richard Cockerill added: "We've been impressed with how quickly he's adapted to our style of play."
Ceccarelli previously played for Zebre and Oyonnax and has been capped 11 times for his country.