Pietro Ceccarelli: Edinburgh prop signs new one-year deal

Pietro Ceccarelli's Edinburgh side are fourth in Pro14 Conference B

Edinburgh prop Pietro Ceccarelli has signed a new one-year contract with the Pro14 club.

The Italy international, 27, has made 10 appearances since joining last summer.

"There's a brilliant environment at the club and it's the perfect place to continue my development as a rugby player," he said.

Head coach Richard Cockerill added: "We've been impressed with how quickly he's adapted to our style of play."

Ceccarelli previously played for Zebre and Oyonnax and has been capped 11 times for his country.