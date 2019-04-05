Pro14: Cheetahs v Ospreys (Sat)

Wales back-rower Dan Lydiate has been sidelined with an elbow injury since playing for Wales in November 2018

Guinness Pro14: Cheetahs v Ospreys Venue: Toyota Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein Date: Saturday, 6 April Kick-off: 16:30 BST Coverage: Report on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Wales flanker Dan Lydiate returns as a replacement for the Ospreys in their Pro14 game versus Cheetahs on Saturday.

It will be the 31-year-old's first game in five months after injuring his elbow against Australia last November.

Wales internationals Alun Wyn Jones, George North and Scott Williams are all missing through injury for Ospreys who are chasing a play-off place.

Cheetahs include wing Rabz Maxwane who is the league's leading try-scorer with 13.

Ospreys are fifth in Conference A and have an outside chance of reaching Pro14 playoffs and achieving Champions Cup qualification but require a bonus-point win in Bloemfontein to stay in contention.

"With three games left it's a simple equation for us," said Ospreys head coach Allen Clarke.

"We know what the challenge is over the last three rounds of the regular season and our focus is on ourselves, and what we can control.

"The Cheetahs are a quality team and a formidable force at home. They are particularly dangerous in open field play with the ability to strike from deep.

"Having said that there's a real buzz amongst the squad and a clear understanding of what we need to do to impose our game on the opposition."

South African born Ospreys wing Hanno Dirksen will make his 100th league appearance, while number eight James King reaches 150 Pro14 matches.

Cheetahs: Jaer; Small-Smith, Janse van Rensburg, Swanepoel, Maxwane; Schoeman, S Venter (capt); Marais, Dweba, de Bruin, Manjezi, W Steenkamp, Olivier, Nonkontwana, H Venter.

Replacements: Van der Merwe, Coetzee, Venter, du Preez, Wiese, Basson, Paige, Fouche

Ospreys: Evans; Dirksen, Allen, Watkin, Giles; Price, A Davies; Smith, Baldwin, Botha, Beard, B Davies, Cracknell, Tipuric (capt), King

Replacements: Otten, Jones, Fia, Lydiate, Cross, Aubrey, S Davies, Morgan.

Referee: John Lacey (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Sean Gallagher (IRFU), Ben Crouse (SARU)

TMO: Johan Greeff (SARU)