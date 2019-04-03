Mark Jennings: Sale Sharks player apologises for 'unforgiveable behaviour' after assault conviction

Mark Jennings became the youngest player to sign a professional deal with Sale on his 16th birthday

Sale Sharks centre Mark Jennings has said his behaviour was "unforgiveable" following his conviction for assaulting a police officer.

He pleaded guilty to a section 4 public order offence after police attended a domestic dispute at his home in Hale, Greater Manchester, on 2 February.

The 26-year-old must complete 80 hours unpaid work and pay a total of £350 in compensation.

Jennings said in a statement on Twitter he was "trying to fight my demons".

He apologised to the police and said he had no recollection of the incident because he had been drinking all day.

Jennings, who appeared at Manchester Magistrates Court on 28 March, said his "demons" included a troubled childhood, issues with alcohol and an addiction to painkillers.

He added: "My journey to health continues and the RPA (Rugby Players' Association) and Sale Sharks stuck by me and I can't thank them enough. Really wouldn't be here today without their help. I will get better."

A spokesperson for the RPA said: "While we do not condone any form of threatening behaviour, the RPA will continue to support Mark as we would any of our members in such circumstances.

"We won't be making further comment on what is a personal and legal matter."

Jennings was also given an alcohol treatment requirement for six months and a further rehabilitation activity requirement.

He took a sabbatical from professional rugby three days after the incident and his contract with Premiership side Sale, where he has spent his entire career, is due to expire in the summer.

The BBC have contacted Sale for a comment.