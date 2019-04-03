Newcastle Falcons: Scrum-half Sam Stuart signs new two-year contract

Newcastle scrum-half Sam Stuart
Sam Stuart joined Newcastle from Rotherham in 2017

Newcastle Falcons scrum-half Sam Stuart has signed a new two-year contract with the Premiership club.

The 27-year-old arrived from Rotherham in 2017 and has made 32 appearances in all competitions.

"I've really enjoyed my two seasons up here and was always keen to stay," he said. "I'm totally confident we will get out of our current predicament."

Newcastle are three points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership, but have won their past three games.

