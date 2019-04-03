Darren Cave: Ulster centre to retire at end of season

Cave currently has 225 Ulster caps and will retire after 13 years with the Provence

Ulster centre Darren Cave has announced he will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season.

Cave, who has 225 Ulster caps since joining the province 13 seasons ago, announced the decision in an open latter to fans.

"This is a really exciting group to be a part of and I'm determined to give everything so that we can finish the season on a high," said Cave.

The 31-year-old also represented Ireland 11 times, scoring two tries.