Josh Navidi: Wales flanker should be ready for World Cup camps after surgery

Josh Navidi was injured in the opening minutes of Cardiff Blues home win against Scarlets on 22 March

Wales Grand Slam flanker Josh Navidi will be fit for World Cup preparations after undergoing elbow surgery.

A week after helping Wales beat Ireland to take the Six Nations title, Navidi suffered the injury for Cardiff Blues against Scarlets.

Blues boss John Mulvihill had hoped Navidi would be fit to face Connacht on 13 April, but he has been ruled out for "two or three months".

"He's had surgery and he'll be right come World Cup camps," said Mulvihill.

"He can still run and do everything else so he'll be refreshed, which will be really good for him coming into those camps."

Wales' World Cup preparation start with a July camp at Fiesch in the Swiss Alps.

They then play warm-up games begin against England at Twickenham on Sunday, 11 August, followed by a return match in Cardiff six days later.

That is followed by two matches against Ireland on Saturday, 31 August in Cardiff and in Dublin on 7 September before Wales head to Japan for the World Cup where they open against Georgia on Monday, 23 September.

Blues sit fourth in Pro14 Conference A, but level on points with third-placed Connacht in the battle for play-offs involving the top three teams in each section.

Blues go to Cork to play Pro14 Conference A rivals Munster on Friday - the hosts lie second in their conference.

