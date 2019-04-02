Richard Wigglesworth: England scrum-half joins Ealing Trailfinders as attack coach

Richard Wigglesworth broke the all-time Premiership appearance record earlier this season

England and Saracens scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth has joined Championship side Ealing Trailfinders as the club's attack coach.

The 35-year-old has been coaching on a part-time basis during the campaign and will continue with Ealing next season.

"His CV speaks for itself and to have someone of his stature is massive," said irector of rugby Ben Ward.

"The players have enormous respect for him and he's made a seamless transition to coaching which is a great asset."

Wigglesworth will coach the Trailfinders on a weekly basis while continuing his playing career with Saracens and England.

The former Sale Sharks scrum-half has made 31 England appearances and has been to two Rugby World Cups, in 2011 and 2015.