Danny Cipriani: Gloucester fly-half signs new contract

Danny Cipriani
Danny Cipriani has started five Tests for England from a total of 16 appearances

Gloucester fly-half Danny Cipriani has signed a new contract with the Premiership club.

The 31-year-old is believed to have agreed a three-year deal, which could see the England international end his career at Kingsholm.

The former Sale Sharks back joined the Cherry and Whites from top-flight rivals Wasps last summer.

Cipriani, who has 16 caps, has been in fine form this season, helping Gloucester to third in the table.

After a three-year absence from the national side, he was recalled to England's squad last summer but has not featured for Eddie Jones' team since June's third Test against South Africa.

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you