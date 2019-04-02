Gareth Anscombe: 'I would like to see him remain', says next Wales coach Wayne Pivac

Gareth Anscombe has played 26 Tests for Wales

Wayne Pivac is hoping he will be able to pick fly-half Gareth Anscombe when he takes over from Warren Gatland as Wales coach after the World Cup.

Anscombe, 27, will be out of contract with Cardiff Blues and is considering whether to stay in Wales or move to an English club.

He would be ineligible for his country if he left to play club rugby in England because he has not won 60 caps.

"Hopefully the decision will be he remains in Wales," said Pivac.

Anscombe was Wales' first-choice fly-half during the 2019 Six Nations Grand Slam, has been linked with Bath, Harlequins and Bristol.

Pivac, the current Scarlets coach, worked with New Zealand-born Anscombe during their time at Auckland.

"From my point of view, I have coached Gareth before and he is an excellent player and I would like to see him remain so we have his services going forward," said Pivac.

"I have had a working relationship with Gareth in the past. He is a very good player and we have seen that in recent times."

Anscombe is weighing up being eligible to playing for Wales against securing his long-term future.

"It is only something the individual can answer; it's the price you put on the jersey I guess," said Pivac.

"Only the people in those situations can answer the question."

Anscombe, who has been on a dual contract since coming over from New Zealand in 2014, is currently appealing against the new player pay-banding system in Wales, wanting to be placed in a higher band.

The new pay system has been introduced to replace dual contract deals between the Welsh Rugby Union and the regions.

"Most of the players in Wales fit into those player bandings quite nicely," said Pivac.

"We are not hearing too many disgruntled players.

"With any new system coming in, there is going to be some abnormality and those are the ones we need to work through."

Ospreys are also monitoring events should Anscombe stay in Wales.

When asked whether the Scarlets could sign the fly-half, Pivac said that was a decision for new Scarlets coach Brad Mooar, who takes over in the summer.

