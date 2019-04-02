Josh Basham: Newcastle Falcons sign England Under-20s back-row

Josh Basham helped England reach last summer's Junior World Championship final

Newcastle Falcons have signed England Under-20s back-row forward Josh Basham on a three-year contract.

The 19-year-old is currently recovering from ankle surgery and is not expected to play this season.

He previously helped London Irish win the Academy League title, but is now studying at Durham University.

"Josh is an outstanding young talent and we look forward to working with him once he has completed his rehab," said director of rugby Dean Richards.