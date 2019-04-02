Jack McGrath: Ireland prop to join Ulster from Leinster in summer

McGrath celebrated European Champions Cup success with Leinster in May 2018

Ulster have completed the signing of prop Jack McGrath from Leinster.

The 29-year-old British and Irish Lions loose-head has had limited game time for Leinster since having surgery in November for a long-term hip injury.

Capped 57 times for Ireland, the forward featured only once as a replacement in this year's Six Nations,

"This was a difficult decision but I believe it will put me in the best position to continue at the top end of the game," said McGrath.

"I have enjoyed a huge amount of success at Leinster, but feel that looking beyond the World Cup to the next phase of my career I will benefit from the opportunity with Ulster.

"I am now fully fit after a disrupted start to the season and am looking forward to putting all my energy into helping Leinster's drive to defend the European and Pro14 titles and finishing this season on a high."

McGrath featured in all three of the Lions' Tests against New Zealand in 2017, but Leinster's Cian Healy started four matches in last year's Six Nations as Ireland clinched the Grand Slam.

His only appearance in this year's Six Nations was as a replacement in the match away to Italy.

Back row Jordi Murphy moved to Ulster last summer after helping Leinster to the European Champions Cup and Pro14 double.

Marty Moore and John Cooney are among a number of other ex-Leinster players now playing for the Belfast-based club.