TJ Harris: Jersey Reds to sign Wasps hooker in summer

TJ Harris has featured seven times for Wasps this season but has only started one game

Championship side Jersey Reds have agreed a deal to sign Wasps hooker TJ Harris this summer.

The 25-year-old joined Wasps in 2017 following a spell in New Zealand with North Otago and stints at Bedford Blues and Nottingham.

The Coventry-born forward becomes Jersey's sixth signing for next season.

Meanwhile, Nick Selway, the Reds' longest-serving player, will step down as a full-time professional player at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old, who has made more than 110 competitive appearances for the club since joining from Cinderford in the summer of 2013, is due to return to the construction industry.