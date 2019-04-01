Ospreys welcome back Lydiate and Baker

Dan Lydiate and Dan Baker hope to boost Ospreys' Pro14 play-off hopes

Wales back-rowers Dan Lydiate and Dan Baker are set to return to action after long-lay offs for Ospreys after being named on the mini tour of South Africa.

Lydiate has been sidelined since playing for Wales in November 2018 after suffering an elbow problem.

Baker has not played since October 2017 after a serious knee injury against Clermont.

Ospreys face Cheetahs on Saturday 6 April before facing Southern Kings six days later.

Lydiate had forced his way back into the Wales squad and started at blindside flanker in the victory over Australia in November 2018.

Props Rhodri Jones and Gareth Thomas also return from injuries sustained in January 2019 to make the 31-man trip, while hooker Sam Parry is included following his loan spell at Bristol Bears.

Grand Slam winners Alun Wyn Jones and George North are missing through injury, while Wales centre Scott Williams has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a back problem.

Ospreys need to win their remaining three matches to have any chance of Champions Cup qualification next season.

Ospreys squad: Dan Evans, Tom Williams, Keelan Giles, Hanno Dirksen, Luke Morgan, Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler, James Hook, Owen Watkin, Cory Allen, Luke Price, Sam Davies, Matthew Aubrey, Aled Davies, Gareth Thomas, Nicky Smith, Rhodri Jones, Ma'afu Fia, Tom Botha, Sam Parry, Scott Otten, Scott Baldwin. Lloyd Ashley, Bradley Davies, Adam Beard, Dan Lydiate, Sam Cross, Olly Cracknell, Dan Baker, James King, Justin Tipuric, Rob McCusker.