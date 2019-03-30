WRU National League results
-
29/30 March, 2019
Swalec Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
DIVISION TWO EAST
Caldicot 25 - 10 Newport HSOB
Croesyceiliog 18 - 34 Blackwood
Monmouth 75 - 10 Abercarn
Pill Harriers 24 - 33 Caerphilly
Senghenydd 19 - 17 Talywain
Ynysddu 29 - 6 Abertillery B G
DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL
Aberdare 36 - 7 Heol y Cyw
Barry 73 - 12 Llanharan
Cardiff Quins 24 - 54 St Peters
Cilfynydd 26 - 7 Taffs Well
Llanishen 28 - 41 Abercwmboi
Llantwit Fardre 17 - 31 Abercynon
DIVISION TWO NORTH
Bangor 27 - 17 Colwyn Bay
COBRA 21 - 3 Nant Conwy II
Dolgellau 62 - 0 Rhyl
Newtown 52 - 21 Abergele
Wrexham 69 - 7 Llanidloes
DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL
Builth Wells 19 - 13 Morriston
Cwmavon 19 - 24 Pencoed
Nantyffyllon 40 - 3 Birchgrove
Nantymoel 6 - 12 Ystradgynlais
Resolven 18 - 17 Porthcawl
Seven Sisters 38 - 24 Taibach
DIVISION TWO WEST
Carmarthen Athletic 59 - 15 Pontarddulais
Pembroke 67 - 7 Loughor
Penclawdd 71 - 14 Tumble
Pontyberem 12 - 24 Fishguard
St Clears 24 - 34 Mumbles
Tycroes 5 - 13 Burry Port
DIVISION THREE EAST A
Deri 36 - 13 Nantyglo
Machen 23 - 17 Blaina
Tredegar Ironsides 13 - 13 RTB Ebbw Vale
Usk 6 - 7 Abertysswg
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Cowbridge 17 - 15 Tylorstown
Gwernyfed 22 - 17 Fairwater
Penarth 52 - 22 Old Illtydians
Penygraig P - P Cefn Coed
Pontyclun 32 - 20 CR Cymry Caerdydd
Treharris 29 - 7 Pentyrch
DIVISION THREE NORTH
Dinbych II 7 - 65 Shotton Steel
Holyhead 45 - 7 Rhosllanerchrugog
Llangefni II 36 - 31 Flint
Machynlleth 74 - 12 Mold II
Pwllheli II 91 - 0 Menai Bridge
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Aberavon Green Stars 11 - 21 Swansea Uplands
Abercrave 35 - 17 Glais
Bryncoch 61 - 28 Cwmgors
Penlan 8 - 45 Pyle
Tonmawr 33 - 12 Neath Athletic
DIVISION THREE WEST A
Aberaeron 69 - 3 Neyland
Laugharne 44 - 12 Llanybydder
Milford Haven 43 - 17 Lllangwm
Pembroke Dock Quins 10 - 12 Tregaron
St Davids 13 - 34 Cardigan
DIVISION THREE EAST B
Blackwood Stars 12 - 64 Llanhilleth
Chepstow 35 - 32 Aberbargoed
Hafodyrynys 15 - 10 St Julians HSOB
New Tredegar 34 - 19 New Panteg
Whitehead 6 - 3 Rhymney
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Caerau Ely 17 - 24 Old Penarthians
Glyncoch P - P Canton
Llandaff 41 - 38 Treherbert
Llantwit Major 46 - 17 Llandaff North
Tonyrefail 8 - 21 Wattstown
Ynysowen 22 - 24 St Albans
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Briton Ferry 23 - 20 Rhigos
Bryncethin P - P Alltwen
Cwmllynfell 33 - 22 Banwen
Glyncorrwg 45 - 0 Crynant
Pontrhydyfen 18 - 31 Baglan
Pontycymmer 17 - 13 Cefn Cribbwr
DIVISION THREE WEST B
Cefneithin 51 - 10 Bynea
Llandeilo 43 - 15 Amman United
Llandybie 0 - 23 Betws
Llangadog 17 - 17 Trimsaran
Penybanc 12 - 71 Lampeter Town
DIVISION THREE EAST C
Crumlin 13 - 21 Trinant
Malpas 13 - 34 Crickhowell
Trefil 5 - 44 Pontllanfraith
West Mon 14 - 31 Brynithel
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Cardiff Internationals 12 - 43 Maesteg
Ferndale 21 - 31 Brackla
Llanrumney P - P Sully View
Whitchurch 20 - 23 Cardiff Saracens
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Cwmtwrch 28 - 25 Cwmgwrach
Fall Bay 10 - 42 Furnace United
Pantyffynnon 29 - 47 Pontyates
Pontardawe 43 - 26 Ogmore Vale
South Gower 21 - 13 Penygroes
DIVISION THREE EAST D
Abersychan 10 - 45 Hollybush
Beaufort 16 - 10 Bettws (Newport)
Old Tyleryan 19 - 15 Forgeside
Rhayader 86 - 12 Girling