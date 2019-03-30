Tyrrells Premier 15s: Record crowd sees Quins into play-offs

From the section

Heather Cowell crosses for one of Harlequins tries in a comprehensive victory

Harlequins sealed a home Premier 15s semi-final with a 62-0 win over Gloucester Hartpury, in front of a record crowd.

The attendance of 4,837 at The Stoop is the most for a UK women's club game, exceeding the 4,542 who watched the team take on rivals Richmond last year.

"To have nearly 5,000 people here for a women's club match is incredible," said Quins head coach Gary Street.

Hooker Davinia Catlin scored two of the team's nine tries.

Harlequins will play Loughborough Lightning, who beat Richmond 46-0 in their final regular-season outing, in the semi-finals.

England internationals Carys Williams (2), Emily Scarratt, Sarah Hunter and Katy Daley-McLean all scored tries in Loughborough's victory.

Lightning finished third in the table, five points off second-placed Harlequins.

Saracens, already guaranteed a top-of-the-table finish, completed the regular season with a 64-0 win over Firwood Waterloo at Allianz Park.

The match was part of Harlequins 'Game Changer' initiative to promote women's rugby

Wing Lotte Clapp scored a hat-trick before half-time, while fellow England internationals Sarah McKenna and Hannah Botterman were also on the scoresheet.

Wasps, who will face Saracens in the semi-finals, claimed a 25-17 victory against Bristol Bears.

Scrum-half Claudia Macdonald arguably scored the try of the day as she grabbed an overthrown line-out and covered 80 metres to score.

Red Roses wing Abigail Dow added a second try and England team-mate Sarah Bern scored the third.

Worcester Valkyries backed up their maiden league win last week with another, beating Darlington Mowden Park Sharks 26-20.

England hooker Lark Davies and captain Lisa Campbell crossed to give Worcester an early lead, but the hosts then had to withstand a Sharks fightback.

Accurate kicking from Meg Goddard ensured the Valkyries came away with a narrow victory.