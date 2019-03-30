Tyrrells Premier 15s: Record crowd sees Quins into play-offs

heather cowell
Heather Cowell crosses for one of Harlequins tries in a comprehensive victory

Harlequins sealed a home Premier 15s semi-final with a 62-0 win over Gloucester Hartpury, in front of a record crowd.

The attendance of 4,837 at The Stoop is the most for a UK women's club game, exceeding the 4,542 who watched the team take on rivals Richmond last year.

"To have nearly 5,000 people here for a women's club match is incredible," said Quins head coach Gary Street.

Hooker Davinia Catlin scored two of the team's nine tries.

Harlequins will play Loughborough Lightning, who beat Richmond 46-0 in their final regular-season outing, in the semi-finals.

England internationals Carys Williams (2), Emily Scarratt, Sarah Hunter and Katy Daley-McLean all scored tries in Loughborough's victory.

Lightning finished third in the table, five points off second-placed Harlequins.

Saracens, already guaranteed a top-of-the-table finish, completed the regular season with a 64-0 win over Firwood Waterloo at Allianz Park.

Sign
The match was part of Harlequins 'Game Changer' initiative to promote women's rugby

Wing Lotte Clapp scored a hat-trick before half-time, while fellow England internationals Sarah McKenna and Hannah Botterman were also on the scoresheet.

Wasps, who will face Saracens in the semi-finals, claimed a 25-17 victory against Bristol Bears.

Scrum-half Claudia Macdonald arguably scored the try of the day as she grabbed an overthrown line-out and covered 80 metres to score.

Red Roses wing Abigail Dow added a second try and England team-mate Sarah Bern scored the third.

Worcester Valkyries backed up their maiden league win last week with another, beating Darlington Mowden Park Sharks 26-20.

England hooker Lark Davies and captain Lisa Campbell crossed to give Worcester an early lead, but the hosts then had to withstand a Sharks fightback.

Accurate kicking from Meg Goddard ensured the Valkyries came away with a narrow victory.

Find out more

Top Stories

Best of the Six Nations

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you