George Turner: Glasgow hooker out for rest of season due to concussion

Scotland hooker George Turner has suffered multiple head injuries this season

Champions Cup: Saracens v Glasgow Venue: Allianz Park Date: Saturday, 30 March Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Listen on Radio Scotland, BBC 5 Live extra & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Glasgow Warriors hooker George Turner will not play again this season due to suffering consecutive concussions.

The decision has been taken following consultation with a specialist.

Turner, 26, is the second Scotland player to have his campaign curtailed by brain injuries this week, with Leicester Tigers back-row David Denton also ruled out long-term.

Glasgow centre Nick Grigg's season may be over too following surgery on an ankle injury.

New Zealand-born Grigg, 26, suffered the damage in Scotland's thrilling Six Nations draw with England and is expected to be sidelined for up to eight weeks.

Dave Rennie's Warriors travel to Saracens in Saturday's European Champions Cup quarter-final.

As well as Turner and Grigg, Rennie is without front-line wingers Tommy Seymour, Lee Jones and DTH van der Merwe, Scotland centre Huw Jones and co-captain Ryan Wilson.

But full-back Stuart Hogg has recovered from a shoulder injury sustained in the second round of the Six Nations to start at Allianz Park.