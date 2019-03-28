Marcus Watson: Wasps wing and Olympic silver medallist extends deal

Wasps' Marcus Watson has also played for London Irish, Saracens and Newcastle

Wasps wing Marcus Watson has signed a new contract with the Premiership club.

The 27-year-old, who is the brother of England and Bath full-back Anthony, has scored 11 tries in 24 appearances since joining from Newcastle in 2017.

He won an Olympic silver medal with Team GB in rugby sevens at Rio 2016, before returning to the 15-a-side game.

"Now it's all about trying to stay injury free, get game-time under my belt and show what I can do to help the club climb the table," said Watson.

Wasps have not announced the length of Watson's new deal.