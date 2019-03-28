Callum Chick: Newcastle Falcons back row signs new contract

Callum Chick carries the ball for Newcastle
Callum Chick joined the Newcastle academy at the age of 12

Newcastle Falcons back row Callum Chick has signed a new undisclosed-length contract with the Premiership side.

The 22-year-old - part of the England side which won the World Rugby Under-20 title in 2016 - has made 31 appearances for Newcastle.

Chick scored the winning try in a dramatic Champions Cup victory against Montpellier in October.

"I was a Falcons fan growing up, this has always been my club and it's great to extend my contract here," he said.

Director of rugby Dean Richards said: "Callum is a very talented player who has already proven himself capable at the very top level of the club game."

