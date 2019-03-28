Callum Chick: Newcastle Falcons back row signs new contract
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Newcastle Falcons back row Callum Chick has signed a new undisclosed-length contract with the Premiership side.
The 22-year-old - part of the England side which won the World Rugby Under-20 title in 2016 - has made 31 appearances for Newcastle.
Chick scored the winning try in a dramatic Champions Cup victory against Montpellier in October.
"I was a Falcons fan growing up, this has always been my club and it's great to extend my contract here," he said.
Director of rugby Dean Richards said: "Callum is a very talented player who has already proven himself capable at the very top level of the club game."