Women's rugby: Barbarians name squad for first international date

Wales' Jasmine Joyce represented Team GB at sevens in the 2016 Olympics in Rio

Three Wales players are among representatives from nine nations selected for the Barbarians' first women's international assignment against USA Eagles in April.

Elinor Snowsill, Alisha Butchers and Jasmine Joyce will travel for the match in Glendale on 26 April.

Heather Kerrand and uncapped Amelia Buckland-Hurry represent England.

Irish players Gill Bourke and Paula Fitzpatrick, and Scot Helen Nelson complete the home nations' contingent.

Coach Anna Richards has also named players from New Zealand, Australia, Canada the Netherlands and USA with more to be added following the play-off stages of the Tyrrells Premier 15s competition in England.

The 129-year-old Barbarians club launched their women's team in 2017-18 with wins against Munster (19-0) and the British Army (37-0).

They play England for the first time as part of a double-header at Twickenham on 2 June.

Barbarians squad

Forwards: Gill Bourke (Stade Francais & Ireland), Amelia Buckland-Hurry (Bristol Bears), Alisha Butchers (Worcester & Wales), Dalena Dennison (Warringah & Australia), Fiao'o Fa'amausili (Auckland Marist & New Zealand), Carmen Farmer (Glendale & USA), Paula Fitzpatrick (St Mary's & Ireland), Samantha Martinez Gion (Amsterdam & Netherlands), Linda Itunu (Ponsonby & New Zealand), Heather Kerr (Darlington MP & England), Steph Te Ohaere-Fox (Christchurch & New Zealand).

Backs: Andrea Burke (Capilanos & Canada), Julia Folk (Castaway Wdrs & Canada), Emma Jensen (Hastings & New Zealand), Jasmine Joyce (Worcester & Wales), Helen Nelson (Montpellier & Scotland), Elinor Snowsill (Bristol Bears & Wales), Hannah Stolba (Glendale & USA), Amanda Thornborough (Westshore & Canada).