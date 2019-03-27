Champions Cup quarter-final: Ulster 'not just going for a big day out' - fly-half Burns

Burns is in his first season with Ulster after joining from Gloucester

European Champions Cup: Leinster v Ulster Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 30 March Kick-off: 17:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website

Fly-half Billy Burns says Ulster are not just travelling to Dublin to "make up the numbers" in Saturday's Champions Cup quarter-final against Leinster.

Ulster go into the tie against the holders at the Aviva Stadium as underdogs but Burns says they "have a good plan in place" to cause an upset.

"This isn't our big day out. It's a stepping stone to where we want to be.

"We want to be playing in finals and winning trophies. The boys are ready to go down there and execute our plan."

"We are hugely excited about going there and giving it a good crack this weekend. We're going there to win," added the former Gloucester number 10.

Ulster progressed to the last eight with five wins from six games from a pool which included Racing 92, Scarlets and Leicester Tigers and are competing in a quarter-final for the first time since 2014.

"I don't think many people gave us a chance of getting out of our group - we have put in some pretty impressive displays this season against some tough opposition and we know this game is going to take our best performance yet for sure," stated Burns.

"It will take a full 80-minute performance against these guys but we are working towards a plan to beat them and make the semi-final.

"We have grown and improved as the season has gone on and feel more than capable of getting the job done.

"Leinster have been the best team in Europe for the last few years and it's going to be a huge challenge for us but we back ourselves.

"We can't go down there and roll over and respect these guys too much. We know they're a top quality outfit but we've got to go down there and give it a real crack."