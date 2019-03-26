European Champions Cup: Iain Henderson remains Ulster doubt for Leinster game

Iain Henderson and Marty Moore are among several fitness doubts for Ulster's European Champions Cup quarter-final against holders Leinster on Saturday

Ulster will make a late call on Iain Henderson's fitness for Saturday's European Champions Cup quarter-final against holders Leinster in Dublin.

Henderson sprained a knee in Ireland's penultimate Six Nations game against France on 10 March and his fitness is said to be "touch and go".

Will Addison will miss the European quarter-final because of a back injury.

Marty Moore (concussion), Louis Ludik (knee) and Darren Cave (ribs) are other fitness doubts.

Cave's injury leaves Ulster with a potential problem in finding a centre partner for Stuart McCloskey.

James Hume is no longer an option after fracturing an ankle in training last week which will rule him out for the rest of the season.

Ulster coach Dan McFarland could be forced to look at including Ireland centre Luke Marshall in his squad even though he hasn't played a game this season following the cruciate ligament injury that he sustained last May.

More to follow.