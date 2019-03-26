Dan Frost and John Stevens: Cornish Pirates forwards agree new contracts
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Cornish Pirates forwards Dan Frost and John Stevens have signed new deals with the Championship club.
Stevens, 24, has signed a two-year contract after establishing himself in the side over the past two seasons.
The son of former British Lions, England and Pirates prop Brian 'Stack' Stevens, the back-row has played 62 times for the Penzance-based club.
Ex-England Under-18 hooker Frost, now 21, has agreed a one-year deal, having first signed at the end of last season.