Wales hooker Kristian Dacey signs to stay at Cardiff Blues

Kristian Dacey won the last of his eight Wales caps as Wales beat South Africa 24-22 in December, 2017

Wales hooker Kristian Dacey has signed a new deal that will keep him at Cardiff Blues for the "long term".

He has led Blues since flanker Ellis Jenkins' season-ending injury when Wales beat South Africa in November.

Dacey, 29, who made his Blues debut in 2010, won his first Wales cap in 2015 against Ireland.

"There was interest from elsewhere, but this is my home. This is where I want to stay. My family are happy and settled here," said Dacey.

Blues have not specified when Dacey's new deal will end, but say it will take him to more than a decade of action at the Arms Park.

He follows Wales flanker Josh Navidi, fly-half Jarrod Evans and centre Willis Halaholo in re-signing for Blues and will be joined by back-three player Hallam Amos, who is joining from Dragons.

Blues head coach John Mulvihill said he was pleased to secure the services of another important member of the squad as he builds for the future in the Welsh capital.

He said: "He is an excellent role model and still has the desire and skill set to play international rugby in the future.

"He thrives in the contest, is a big carrier and creates momentum for us.

"I feel that Kristian's best rugby is still in front of him and we look forward to his continued impact at the Cardiff Blues both on and off the field."

