Hamish Watson: Scotland flanker extends stay with Edinburgh

Watson returned from a broken hand to play in the final two Six Nations matches for Scotland

Scotland flanker Hamish Watson "wants to win something with Edinburgh" after signing a new two-year contract extension.

The 27-year-old joined the Pro14 club in 2011, signing his first pro deal three years later.

His international debut followed in 2015 and Watson won his 25th cap in the thrilling 38-38 Six Nations draw with England at Twickenham this month.

"I couldn't see myself playing anywhere else in my career," said Watson.

"I love it in Edinburgh. The playing group we've got, and are building, is absolutely amazing.

"We've got a great coaching staff and I want to win something with Edinburgh. If that takes two years or 10 years, it doesn't matter. This group of players and coaches is going places and I love the direction that the club is moving in."

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill described Watson as "one of the most exciting back-row players in the country".

"He's a leader in the changing room and is so often a match-winner on the field," he said. "We're looking forward to watching him develop further and hopefully bring success to this city."