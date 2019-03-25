Calum Green: Newcastle lock cited for allegedly biting Sale's Rob Webber

Calum Green has been with Newcastle since the summer of 2014

Newcastle lock Calum Green faces a ban of at least 12 weeks after he was cited for allegedly biting Sale's Rob Webber in Saturday's Premiership match.

Referee Craig Maxwell-Keys ruled at the time there was no clear evidence to take action over the 22nd-minute incident at St James' Park.

But citing commissioner Andy Blyth has cited 28-year-old Green and he will face a disciplinary panel on Wednesday.

Webber, 32, received a warning for his part in the incident.

Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond stated in his post-match interview that Webber needed treatment for a bite to his arm at half-time and after the game.

According to Rugby Football Union guidelines, if a player is found guilty of biting the starting point for a suspension is 12 weeks for a low-end offence.