Pro14: CJ Stander to captain Munster in Zebre game as side shows seven changes

CJ Stander started for Ireland in last weekend's comprehensive defeat by Wales

Pro14: Munster v Zebre Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Saturday, 23 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Latest score and match report on BBC Sport website

CJ Stander's inclusion is among seven Munster changes from the defeat by Scarlets three weeks ago for Saturday's Pro14 home game against Zebre.

Stander is part of a totally changed back row as fit-again Jack O'Donoghue and Chris Cloete are drafted in.

Other pack changes see the inclusion of Stephen Archer and Darren O'Shea while Fineen Wycherley switches from the back row to lock.

Fly-half JJ Hanrahan and wing Alex Wootton come into the backs.

Stander replaces Arno Botha with O'Donoghue taking over from Conor Oliver and Cloete's inclusion meaning Jean Kleyn drops out of the starting line-up.

With Ireland prop John Ryan dropping to the bench, Archer starts in the front row while lock O'Shea takes over from Billy Holland.

Wootton's selection sees Darren Sweetnam switching wings as Ronan O'Mahony drops out while Hanrahan takes over from Bill Johnston.

Ryan is joined in the replacements by his fellow Ireland squad members Chris Farrell and Niall Scannell.

Munster go into Saturday's game in second place on Conference A - three points behind leaders Glasgow.

A Munster victory would leave them on the cusp of guaranteeing their play-offs spot as they go into the weekend 11 points ahead of Connacht and Cardiff Blues.

Unlike their fellow Italian club Benetton, Zebre have struggled again in this year's Pro14 with their 14 defeats leaving cut adrift at the bottom of Conference A - 18 points behind sixth-place Cheetahs.

Coach Michael Bradley includes full-back Edoardo Padovani, prop Andrea Lovotti and David Sisi who all started in Italy's Six Nations defeat by France in Rome.

Scrum-half Guglielmo Palazzani was a replacement for Conor O'Shea's side in last weekend's game while Argentine prop Marco Ciccioli is in line for his Zebre debut after arriving from Buenos Aires club Atletico San Isidro last week.

Munster: Haley; Sweetnam, Goggin, Scannell, Wootton; Hanrahan, Mathewson; Loughman, Marshal, Archer, Wycherley, O'Shea, O'Donoghue, Cloete, Stander (capt).

Replacements: N Scannell, O'Connor, Ryan, Kleyn, Botha, Williams, Bleyendaal, Farrell.

Zebre: Padovani; Di Giulio, Bisgeni, Boni, Elliott; Canna, Palazzani; Lovotti, Fabiani, Tenga, Sisi, Biaga (capt), Mbanda, Tuivaiti, Giammarioli.

Replacements: Luus, Rimpelli, Ciccioli, Krumov, Tauyavuca, Violi, Brummer, Bellini