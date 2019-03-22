Jones & North injury worries as Williams faces season end

Alun Wyn Jones made the first of his 125 Wales appearances in 2006, against Argentina in Puerto Madryn

Guinness Pro14: Ospreys v Dragons Venue: Liberty Stadium Date: Sat, 23 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales & Radio Cymru online and the BBC Sport website

Wales stars Alun Wyn Jones and George North may have played their last domestic games of the season.

Ospreys are hopeful Six Nations player of the tournament Jones will return from his knee ligament strain for their Judgement Day game against Cardiff Blues on 27 April.

They are "optimistic" North will recover from two broken metacarpals for that encounter.

Both players suffered their injuries in Wales' Grand Slam win against Ireland.

North left the field while Jones was treated on the field before leading Wales to the title.

Ospreys said they "have no ruled out," Jones from facing Blues.

However, their Wales and Ospreys colleague Scott Williams missed the tournament because of a lower back disc problem and the regions are "not expecting" him to play again this season.

Judgement Day sees Dragons facing Scarlets at the Principality Stadium before Blues and Ospreys clash. It is on the last day of the regular Pro14 season, Saturday, 27 April.

Ospreys must overhaul Blues and Connacht in Conference A to reach the play-offs.

If they do, Jones and North will have further chances to play before Wales begin their build-up to the 2019 World Cup in Japan in the autumn.