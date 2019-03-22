Mike Sherry: Gloucester sign Munster hooker on loan until the end of the season

Mike Sherry made his Munster debut in 2009 - and won his sole Ireland cap four years later

Gloucester have signed Munster hooker Mike Sherry on loan until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old Ireland international has scored 12 tries in 108 appearances for his province.

Sherry has joined the Premiership side after James Hanson was ruled out for the rest of the campaign with an Achilles injury picked up in training.

But he will not be available for the Cherry and Whites' home game with Wasps on Saturday.