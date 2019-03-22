Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Cheetahs (Sat)

Hooker Fraser Brown was a replacement in Scotland's thrilling 38-38 draw at Twickenham

Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Cheetahs Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Saturday 23 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT

Scotland hooker Fraser Brown returns as Glasgow Warriors resume their Pro14 campaign at home to Cheetahs on Saturday.

Callum Gibbins plays for the first time since ankle surgery in January and the flanker will captain the side.

The versatile Pete Horne starts at fly-half, with Nick Frisby his half-back partner.

Niko Matawalu is chosen as a winger and joins Ruaridh Jackson and Rory Hughes in the back-three.

Stafford McDowall and Kyle Steyn continue their centre partnership from the 42-10 win away to Zebre, with Tim Swinson and Scott Cummings providing an unchanged second-row pairing.

Cheetahs make five changes from the side that lost 19-7 to Leinster, with Malcolm Jaer returning from injury to replace Louis Fouche at full-back.

Forwards Charles Marais, Marnus Van der Merwe, Sintu Majezi and Daniel Maartens also come in.

With four games of the regular season remaining, Warriors top Conference A by three points from Munster, while Cheetahs sit sixth, 11 points off third place.

The South African visitors have won six of their 17 league outings and lost 52-24 at home to Dave Rennie's side in September.

Head coach Rennie said: "We're rapt with the results we've picked up over the Six Nations.

"We got 19 points out of a possible 20, which is the best record across the Pro14, and are really pleased with the depth we're starting to build throughout the squad.

"A lot is made of Cheetah's ability in attack and we know how lethal they are off turnover ball, so our handling accuracy is going to have to be paramount, but they've got lots of other strings to their bow.

"They have a massive, athletic pack, so our physicality is going to have to be at its best to deal with that aspect of their game too."

Scotland internationals Stuart Hogg, Huw Jones, George Turner, Ryan Wilson, Nick Grigg, George Horne and Lee Jones remain on the sidelines for the hosts.

Glasgow Warriors: Jackson, Matawalu, Steyn, McDowall, Hughes, Horne, Frisby; Kebble, Brown, Z Fagerson, Swinson, Cummings, Harley, Gibbins (capt), M Fagerson.

Replacements: Stewart, Bhatti, Halanukonuka, Fusaro, Hastings, Kelly, Nairn.

Cheetahs: Jaer, Small-Smith, Van Rensburg, Swanepoel, Maxwane, Schoeman, Meyer (capt); Marais, Van der Merwe, Coetzee, Manjezi, Steenkamp, Maartens, Nonkontwana, H Venter.

Replacements: Dweba, R Venter, De Bruin, Basson, Du Preez, Olivier, S Venter, Fouche.