Pro14: Coetzee's return among five Ulster changes for Southern Kings game

Marcell Coetzee's return is among five Ulster changes from the win over Dragons three weeks ago for Saturday's Pro14 game against Southern Kings.

Coetzee starts in the back row as Jordi Murphy drops out with Nick Timoney switching from number eight to flanker.

Other pack changes see Andy Warwick, Ian Nagle and Matty Rea taking over from Eric O'Sullivan, Kieran Treadwell and Clive Ross.

The only backs switch sees scrum-half Dave Shanahan replacing John Cooney.

Following his Six Nations Championship involvement, Cooney is named on a bench which also includes Treadwell and Ross.

South Africa international Coetzee has not featured since sustaining a hamstring injury in the European Champions Cup win over Leicester in January.

The visitors make two changes from their 26-19 defeat in Cardiff three weeks ago as Stefan Ungerer replaces injured Sarel Pretorius at scrum-half and Ruaan Lerm takes over from Andisa Ntsila at number eight.

Lerm was ruled out of the Cardiff game by concussion.

Ulster go into Saturday's contest in third place in the Conference B table and on course to clinch a play-offs spot.

Runaway leaders Leinster have a 22-point advantage over Benetton with Ulster a point behind the Italian club and Scarlets a further four back in fourth.

The Kings are second from bottom after winning only two of their 17 games.

Ulster: Ludik; Baloucoune, Cave, McCloskey, Lyttle; Burns, Shanahan; Warwick, Herring, Moore, O'Connor (capt), Nagle, Rea, Timoney, Coetzee.

Replacements: Andrew, Herbst, O'Toole, Treadwell, Ross, Cooney, Lowry, Kernohan.

Southern Kings: Beyers; Penxe, Rokoua, Kruger, Basson; B Pretorius, Ungerer; Tshakweni, Willemse, Terblanche, Van Schalkwyk, Astle, Brown, Burger, Lerm.

Replacements: A Van Rooyen, Ferreira, Mguca, Greeff, Ntsila, R Van Rooyen, Banda, Klaasen.